You did it! You made it through another week. Let’s celebrate with these 11 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: September 10 to 12.

From the chance to watch some prestigious horses race to maybe getting some new ink, enjoy this fine September weekend with these events in Edmonton.

What: Featuring more than 150 artists, the Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival takes over the Edmonton Expo Centre for a weekend of ink and artwork. Get some inspiration for your next tattoo, or even maybe get one done there– many of the artists do walk-ups at the show.

When: September 10 to September 12

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $25

What: It’s the battle of Alberta, as the Elks face off against the Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks as they try and smooth things out after a rather bumpy start to the season.

When: September 11, 2021

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $38.50- $86.75, tickets can be found here.

What: Head off to the races at the 92nd Canadian Derby at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino. It’s sure to be an afternoon of excitement, entertainment and of course fashion. All those fancy hats!

When: September 11, 2021

Where: Century Mile Racetrack and Casino (4711 Airport Perimeter Road, Edmonton International Airport)

Cost: $10, tickets can be found here.

What: Five new murals are coming to Edmonton, and you can watch them appear at this weekend’s Grindstone Mural Massive. Check out live mural painting, entertainment, food, drinks, dancing and vendors.

When: September 10 to September 12, 2021

Where: Grindstone Theatre (10019 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Friday night is free, tickets for Saturday and Sunday can be found here.

What: Go break a sweat and check out Edmonton’s newest recreation centre, opening Friday, September 10 in Heritage Valley. To celebrate the facility, the city is waving the admission fee and will be free from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12.

When: September 10 to 12, 2021

Time: Friday 6 am to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday 6:30 am to 10 pm.

Where: 11810 35 Avenue SW, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for a mild September day, and check out the sunflowers while you are there too.

When: Now until October 16, 2021

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person.

What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of paleontologists and archeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15.45-$19.95. Tickets can be purchased here.

What: Spread out over two days for the first time in the event’s history, the Strathearn Art Walk features the works of 150 artists each day. An art event with the beautiful river valley and skyline as a backdrop? Yea, that’s good.

When: September 11 to September 12

Where: Strathearn, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday/Tuesday 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday/Thursday 4 to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm.

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Take a bite into the nationwide celebration of all things burgers with Le Burger Week Edmonton, with nine eateries participating in this year’s event. It’s certainly one of the tastiest things you can do in Edmonton for the weekend of September 10 to 12.

When: Now until September 14, 2021

Where: Various participating restaurants

Cost: Free, burger cost information can be found here.

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way, because they leave our city later this month.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online