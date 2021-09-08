This local artist embroiders Edmonton landmarks we love (PHOTOS)

An artist in Edmonton is threading landmarks and landscapes of the city into works of art, and each piece is heartwarming.

Murriel Mapa started embroidery in 2020 after getting a kit for her birthday. Then the pandemic set it.

“I just found myself with a lot more time on my hands during the pandemic; it was nice not to be on my phone and having something to focus on like this,” said Mapa.

Mapa then thought about buildings and spots around the city and began trying to embroider, landing on the Walterdale Bridge as her first piece.

“I love Edmonton, and it’s one of my favourite places in Edmonton for sure,” said Mapa. “The response has been really positive. People are really happy to see it, [and] I think there is a movement for pieces that are so personal and custom, especially people seeing landmarks of the city. People have been so great. The support has been amazing.”

According to Mapa, each piece can take up to 25 hours to complete, with approximately 30 pieces done so far of Edmonton landmarks and locations.

She says she often gets requests from people who are moving away from the city and want a little keepsake to take with them.

“I get a lot of requests for homes, either they are moving, or some people want a piece if they are leaving Edmonton, and they want something to remember it by,” said Mapa.

Some favourite locations she has embroidered include the Garneau Theatre, Princess Theater and the Empress Ale House.

Mapa says there are still some spots she wants to tackle in the city, like a scene of a bustling Whyte Ave or something representing the fringe grounds.

You can check out all of her pieces on her Instagram here. Mapa will also be at this weekend’s Royal Bison Fair, which runs from September 10 to 12, 2021.