There are six new murals coming to Edmonton and you can see them at this event

Calling all mural lovers. Six new murals are coming to Edmonton, and you can watch them appear at this weekend’s Grindstone Mural Massive.

The second annual massive block party will be held along 81st Avenue between 100 and 101 Street NW.

Mural Massive is an indoor and outdoor art event that celebrates the arts and theatre culture of Edmonton.

Check out live mural painting, entertainment, food, drinks, dancing and vendors.

All the mural artists are local, with the talents of Ariel Durkin, Brie Adkins and Peter Gegolick, to name a few.

Entertainment includes local comedians Brent Ehtun, Sterling Scott and Caroline Stokes.

There’s also music from The Steadies, Jeff Hendrick, Prayer Handz and Tiff Hall.

The event runs from Friday, September 10, to Sunday, September 12.

Admission is free for Friday and runs from 9 pm to 2 am. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday can be found here.

If you can’t make it to this weekend’s event, you are in luck. An extension of the event will be held on Saturday, September 18, from 12 to 9 pm at Armstrong Block.

When: September 10 to September 12

Where: Grindstone Theatre ( 10019 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: Tickets can be found here