Here's where you'll need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in Edmonton
Sep 9 2021, 10:15 am
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Alberta, multiple businesses in Edmonton have opted for guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.
Some have simply made it a rule that if you aren’t double vaccinated, you aren’t allowed inside the business, while others require a mix of vaccination proof and negative COVID-19 test results prior to entry.
- See also:
Here are the places in Edmonton where you will be required to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.
This is not a comprehensive list, and it will be updated if more businesses announce COVID-19 vaccine or test protocols.
The Starlite Room
- The Starlite Room will require guests to have proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to come to events. The Starlite Room says if you opt for the COVID-19 test, the negative test result must be within 72 hours of any event’s door time.
Winspear Theatre
- The Winspear theatre will require anyone 12 and over to prove they are double vaccinated or show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.
- Valid electronic or paper copies will be accepted, as well as other provincial, territorial or federal equivalents. More information can be found on the Winspear website.
Citadel Theatre
- The Citadel Theatre will require proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test will need to be shown by every person 12 and older entering the building.
- Electronic or paper records will be accepted. More information can be found on the Citadel website.
Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings
- The Oilers Entertainment Group will require anyone attending an Edmonton Oilers or Edmonton Oil Kings game to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game.
- Rogers Place will accept electronic or paper records for proof of vaccination.
Edmonton Elks
- The Edmonton Elks will require fans attending games to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of game time starting October 15.
- Fans will be required to show either electronic or paper proof of vaccination prior to entrance into the stadium.
Evolution Wonderlounge
- The downtown bar will require all guests to show proof of vaccination prior to entry.
- Guests are required to show either electronic or paper proof of vaccination.
Fleisch
- The restaurant will require guests to be fully vaccinated to dine indoors, while outdoor dining guests don’t have to show any proof.
Arcadia Brewing Co.
- Arcadia Brewing Co. will make guests show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test up to 48 hours prior to visiting come September 20.
- The brewery will accept electronic or paper proof of vaccination, as well as photographs of their vaccination record.