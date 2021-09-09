Here's where you'll need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in Edmonton

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Alberta, multiple businesses in Edmonton have opted for guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.

Some have simply made it a rule that if you aren’t double vaccinated, you aren’t allowed inside the business, while others require a mix of vaccination proof and negative COVID-19 test results prior to entry.

Here are the places in Edmonton where you will be required to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.

This is not a comprehensive list, and it will be updated if more businesses announce COVID-19 vaccine or test protocols.

The Starlite Room

The Starlite Room will require guests to have proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to come to events. The Starlite Room says if you opt for the COVID-19 test, the negative test result must be within 72 hours of any event’s door time.

Winspear Theatre

The Winspear theatre will require anyone 12 and over to prove they are double vaccinated or show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

Valid electronic or paper copies will be accepted, as well as other provincial, territorial or federal equivalents. More information can be found on the Winspear website.

Citadel Theatre

The Citadel Theatre will require proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test will need to be shown by every person 12 and older entering the building.

Electronic or paper records will be accepted. More information can be found on the Citadel website.

Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings

The Oilers Entertainment Group will require anyone attending an Edmonton Oilers or Edmonton Oil Kings game to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game.

Rogers Place will accept electronic or paper records for proof of vaccination.

Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks will require fans attending games to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of game time starting October 15.

Fans will be required to show either electronic or paper proof of vaccination prior to entrance into the stadium.

Evolution Wonderlounge

The downtown bar will require all guests to show proof of vaccination prior to entry.

Guests are required to show either electronic or paper proof of vaccination.

Fleisch

The restaurant will require guests to be fully vaccinated to dine indoors, while outdoor dining guests don’t have to show any proof.

Arcadia Brewing Co.