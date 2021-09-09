NewsCoronavirus

Here's where you'll need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in Edmonton

Sep 9 2021
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Alberta, multiple businesses in Edmonton have opted for guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.

Some have simply made it a rule that if you aren’t double vaccinated, you aren’t allowed inside the business, while others require a mix of vaccination proof and negative COVID-19 test results prior to entry.

Here are the places in Edmonton where you will be required to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.

This is not a comprehensive list, and it will be updated if more businesses announce COVID-19 vaccine or test protocols.

The Starlite Room

  • The Starlite Room will require guests to have proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to come to events. The Starlite Room says if you opt for the COVID-19 test, the negative test result must be within 72 hours of any event’s door time.

Winspear Theatre

  • The Winspear theatre will require anyone 12 and over to prove they are double vaccinated or show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.
  • Valid electronic or paper copies will be accepted, as well as other provincial, territorial or federal equivalents. More information can be found on the Winspear website.

Citadel Theatre

  • The Citadel Theatre will require proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test will need to be shown by every person 12 and older entering the building.
  • Electronic or paper records will be accepted. More information can be found on the Citadel website.

Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings

  • The Oilers Entertainment Group will require anyone attending an Edmonton Oilers or Edmonton Oil Kings game to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game.
  • Rogers Place will accept electronic or paper records for proof of vaccination.

Edmonton Elks

  • The Edmonton Elks will require fans attending games to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of game time starting October 15.
  • Fans will be required to show either electronic or paper proof of vaccination prior to entrance into the stadium.

Evolution Wonderlounge

  • The downtown bar will require all guests to show proof of vaccination prior to entry.
  • Guests are required to show either electronic or paper proof of vaccination.

Fleisch

  • The restaurant will require guests to be fully vaccinated to dine indoors, while outdoor dining guests don’t have to show any proof.

Arcadia Brewing Co.

  • Arcadia Brewing Co. will make guests show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test up to 48 hours prior to visiting come September 20.
  • The brewery will accept electronic or paper proof of vaccination, as well as photographs of their vaccination record.
