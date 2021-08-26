Le Burger Week: All the participating restaurants in Edmonton
Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.
The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.
Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival.
This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.
Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.
Edmontonians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival:
- Pink Gorilla Pizzeria – Royale with Cheese
- Central Social Hall – The Ronald
- PitaBake – Sami Burger
- Wayback Burgers Restaurant and Bar – Double Bacon Burger
- The Coal Pile Homestyle Eatery Ltd – Dill Mayo mozzaburger
- Lakeland Inn Hotel – Dynamite Nacho Burger
Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!