Le Burger Week: All the participating restaurants in Edmonton

Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival.

This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

Edmontonians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival:

Pink Gorilla Pizzeria – Royale with Cheese

Lacombe Composite High School

Central Social Hall – The Ronald

PitaBake – Sami Burger

Wayback Burgers Restaurant and Bar – Double Bacon Burger

Wayback Burgers – Double Bacon Burger

The Coal Pile Homestyle Eatery Ltd – Dill Mayo mozzaburger

Central Social Hall – The Ronald

Lakeland Inn Hotel – Dynamite Nacho Burger

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!