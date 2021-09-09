A new city recreation centre is opening, and it's free to go to this weekend

Let’s get physical! A new city recreation centre is opening in south Edmonton, and it’s free to go to this weekend.

The Dr. Anne Anderson Community Centre opens its doors in Heritage Valley on Friday.

To celebrate the facility, the city is waving the admission fee and will be free from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12.

The centre features state-of-the-art amenities including premium gymnasium space, modern fitness equipment, elevated running track and multi-purpose rooms and studios for rentals and programming.

The centre will be open from 6 am to 10 pm on Friday, and 6:30 am to 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday. It’s located at 11810 35 Avenue SW.

So head out and break a sweat, Edmonton. It’s a facility you need to check out.