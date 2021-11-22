8 things to do this week in Edmonton: November 22 to 28

We’ve rolled into a new week, Edmonton, and holiday spirit is sure spreading throughout the city with plenty of things to do under some lights.

From driving around a racetrack admiring Christmas lights to enjoying candle-lit pathways and some warm apple cider, we’ve rounded up eight things to do this week in Edmonton from November 22 to 28.

What: A classic holiday event is returning to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, as Luminaria returns this Friday. Explore candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which you can enjoy a warm cup of apple cider.

When: November 27 to January 9, 2022 (excluding Christmas Day)

Address: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $21 for adults, child, student, and senior discounts apply, available online

What: A winter forest just outside of Edmonton has a seven-acre dazzling display of Christmas lights, a snow maze, delicious food, and more. It’s the perfect spot for some holiday cheer!

When: Now to January 9, 2022

Address: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons

Cost: Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased here

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season. Pure holiday magic right there!

When: Now to January 8, 2022

Address: RAD Torque Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

Cost: $30- $120. Tickets can be found here

What: Ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The Glow Christmas Festival returns to the Edmonton Expo Centre, providing the perfect spots for that holiday selfie, a gift from the Christmas market, or delicious food. It’ll surely get you into the holiday spirit this week in Edmonton.

When: November 24 to January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $16.99- $22.99; tickets can be found here

What: One of Edmonton’s most prominent holiday markets returns this weekend with more than 40 vendors, as well as winter rides, culinary experiences, a pop-up food hall, a cocktail bar, light instillations, and live entertainment.

When: November 26 to 28, 2021

Where: 10411 82 Avenue NW

Cost: $5, tickets can be found here

What: Enjoy one of the most iconic albums of all time with a laser show of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at the Zeidler Dome at Telus World of Science. Good tunes and flashy, vibrant lights — now that’s a good Friday night and one of the greatest things to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: November 26 and 27, 2021

Where: 11211 142 Street NW

Cost: $14.95, tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do on a November day this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: For the first time in its history, Fort Edmonton Park is keeping its doors open into the fall season. Explore life through the diversity of First Nations and Métis peoples at Fort Edmonton Park’s new signature exhibit: The Indigenous Peoples Experience.

When: November 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $12-$20, purchase online