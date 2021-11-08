A huge Christmas lights display just outside of Edmonton returns next month

One of the brightest events of the holiday season returns next month, as the Leduc Country Lights starts up its massive Christmas lights display.

Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

It’s set to open its doors on December 1 and costs just two dollars to get in. You can either bring exact change with you when you visit or pay in advance on their website.

If you opt to pay online, you’ll receive an email confirmation of your donation. You can use this email as your ticket for admission.

The 2019/20 season saw more than 28,000 people marvel over all the lights.

Four-legged friends are also allowed during the walk-through; however, guests are asked to keep them leashed at all times and clean up after them.

The lights will be open from 5 to 10 pm every day until January 2, 2021, apart from Christmas Day and will close at 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

Address: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

When: Opens December 1 until January 2, 2021

Cost: $2