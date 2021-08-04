Edmonton's Ice Castles will not be returning for second consecutive year

Edmonton has been left out in the cold once again, as the popular Ice Castles will not be returning for a second consecutive year.

The castles in Hawrelak Park turned the area into a winter wonderland since 2015, however due to the pandemic the US company that operates the attraction was forced to pull out for the 2020/2021 season.

There was hope that the attraction would make its return for the 2021/2022 season, however that will not be the case.

“Unfortunately, Ice Castles will not be returning to Edmonton this winter,” said Melissa Smuzynski, marketing and public relations for Ice Castles. “As with last season, we will only be operating locations within the United States. We do hope to bring the magic of Ice Castles back to Canada in the future.”

The castles will be created in six cities across the US according to its website, with attractions in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Utah and Wisconsin.