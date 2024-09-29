21 incredible things to do this week in Edmonton: September 30 to October 4
As we say goodbye to September and hello to October, we can’t wait to enjoy a week jam-packed full of wicked things happening around Edmonton.
From the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation to the Canadian Finals Rodeo to Deadmonton, check out these 21 amazing things to do in YEG this week.
Observe a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event
What: Events are being held in Edmonton and across the country on September 30 to honour and mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. A key event being held in Edmonton is the fourth annual Orange Shirt Day Run/Walk Every Child Matters, which is a run/walk in support and awareness of those who did not survive the residential school era and those who did. The High-Level Bridge will also be lit in orange to recognize the day and to encourage the city to reflect upon the legacy of residential schools.
When: Monday, September 30
Pumpkins After Dark
What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s certainly a must-do activity for Halloween in Edmonton.
When: September 27 to October 31
Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW
Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here
Métis Crossing Truth and Reconciliation
What: Experience a day of community, reflection, dialogue, and hope at the Truth and Reconciliation Event at Métis Crossing later this month. Observe an opening ceremony featuring prayers and stories of resilience, followed by conversations with Métis Knowledge Holders. Enjoy traditional live music and dance that celebrates the spirit of the Métis community.
When: Monday, September 30
Where: 17339 Victoria Trail, Smoky Lake, Alberta
Cost: Free
Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield — the Edmonton Corn Maze is open with a brand-new design for the season!
When: Open until October 27
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here
Deadmonton
What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.
When: September 27 to November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 to 9
Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton
Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99; get tickets here
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from September 18 to November 27
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $67; get tickets here
Canadian Finals Rodeo 2024
What: Get your boots up and head downtown this month for the 50th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo at Rogers Place!
When: October 2 to 5
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $48.80; get tickets here
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 10
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Check out an Oilers Game
What: Hockey is back in Edmonton, and the Oilers wrap up the preseason at home this Monday. Cheer them on as they take on the Vancouver Canucks!
When: September 30 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Starts at $39.04; get tickets here
Edmonton International Film Festival
What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns this week!
Where: Various theatres in Edmonton
When: September 26 to October 5
Cost: Varies
Gateway to the Stars
What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.
When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October
Where: Elk Island National Park
Cost: $15.75; registration is required
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Dark at Fort Edmonton Park
What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.
When: October 4 to November 2
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143 Street, Edmonton
Cost: $50; get tickets here
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the river valley
What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.
Telus World of Science
What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.
When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission
Hit up a patio
What: With the warm weather still hanging around Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Galaxyland
What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here