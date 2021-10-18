7 things to do this week in Edmonton: October 18 to 24

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’ve made it to another week of October beauty in Edmonton, and there’s a flurry of things you can check out to get you into the autumn mood.

From a massive craft beer festival to catching an Oilers game, these are some of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: October 18 to 24.

What: Pick from literally hundreds of brews (more than 500, in fact) at the Edmonton Craft Beer Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre. With over 100 breweries taking part, it’s surely something to look forward to this week in Edmonton.

When: October 22 and 23

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Starting at $19.99

What: Kick off the start of the workweek with a visit to Rogers Place, as the Oilers welcome the Anaheim Duck. So grab some tacos for Taco Tuesday and then hit up the game; make the most of your Tuesday night!

When: October 19

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $52-$249; tickets can be found here.

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest October fun you can have this week in Edmonton.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town. It’s a perfect thing to do this week.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries

When: October 18, 19,20,21,22,23,24

Time: 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: DARK is taking over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside. With three immersive haunting experiences to be enjoyed, it’s definitely one of the spookiest things this week in Edmonton.

When: October 21,22,23

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (7000 143 Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $45; tickets can be purchased here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during an October day this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online