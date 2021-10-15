The Orionids Meteor Shower peaks soon: When and how to watch in Edmonton

The Orionids Meteor Shower is about to reach its peak, but will the weather be alright to witness its dazzling display in Edmonton?

The Orionids are set to peak in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 20.

There’s a catch, though; a full moon will occur on the same night and will likely wash out the display.

On top of the bright full moon, there’s a good chance of cloud cover during that time in Edmonton, according to Environment Canada.

Experts say skywatchers in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres can expect to see rates of up to 20 meteors per hour, but only under the best conditions away from city lights.

Orionid meteors are known to be extremely fast, plummeting into the Earth’s atmosphere at about 66 kilometres per second.

The Orionids Meteor Shower occurs when Earth passes through the stream of debris left behind by Comet Halley, the parent comet of the Orionid shower.