Hundreds of brews on tap at this weekends Edmonton Beer Festival

Get ready for the sweet crack of a cold one. The Edmonton Craft Beer Festival begins this weekend, with hundreds of beers to choose from.

The festival will feature more than 500 beers from over 100 breweries. Delicious!

General admission to the event at the Edmonton Expo Centre includes an official Alberta Beer Festivals 4 ounce sample mug to take home with you.

Tickets start at $19.99 for general admission, running up to $49.99 for the beer geek VIP weekend pass.

The fest will be taking part in the Restriction Exemption Program.

That means that if you are attending to get a taste of some sweet brews, you must:

Need a minimum of one vaccination shot, a private negative test within 72 hours of your event time, or a doctor’s exemption letter.

All attendees must be masked for the duration of the event, except when seated or standing at a table to sample with their cohort.

When: October 22 and 23

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: Starting at $19.99

