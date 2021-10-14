4 adults-only Halloween events happening in Edmonton this month

Got your sweet or scary costume and still looking for a party to wear it at? We’ve got you covered, rounding up the best adults only events that are being held in Edmonton Halloween weekend.

So call up your friends and prepare that costume for one heck of a night, we going out for Halloween.

Beercade’s Halloween party is back after a two year hiatus, and tickets are limited.Who doesn’t want to dance the night away and wear the cool costume? Each ticket also gets you a pre-paid beverage on Sunday, October 31. Score!

When: October 30 at 8 pm

Where: 10544 82 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton

Tickets: $20-$54, tickets can be found here

Get your spook and dance on at Scream, with three stages and more than 20 acts blasting tunes all night long. It’s Canada’s largest and longest running Halloween dance event, and includes a haunted labyrinth. Good tunes and tons of people wearing costumes, is there a better way to spend Halloween weekend?

When: October 30 at 6 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre ( 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: $89.95-$134.95, tickets can be found here

Hit up the Tavern on Whyte for the Deville Reunion & Halloween Rager, with special guests The Moröns, Bring on the Storm and Trashed Ambulance.

When: October 30 at 8 pm

Where: Tavern On Whyte (10507 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: $21.69, tickets can be found here

Join in the shadows for a burlesque show and dance. Their enchanting performers will thrill you to your bones with their spirited performances upon the stage. Wear your favourite costume and perhaps you will win fabulous prizes in the costume contest (including a $50 gift certificate for Polar Park) and dance the night away after the show.

When: October 31 at 6:30 pm

Where: Polar Park Brewing Company (10416 80 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton)

Tickets: $25-$50, tickets can be found here