18 things to do this week in Edmonton: February 21 to 27

It’s a short work week thanks to Family Day Monday, but that doesn’t mean Edmonton is short on things to do this week.

Whether you want to get out and enjoy the outdoors, grab a treat at a tasty festival in Old Strathcona or visit a prestigious museum, here are 18 things to do this week in Edmonton.

What: This unique dining experience offers people the chance to eat under the stars and truly enjoy the beauty that winter brings. It’s a visually stunning area, with surrounding snowy gardens, overhanging lights, and a village of glowing domes. Guests of The Northern Light Dining Experience will be treated to three delicious savoury and sweet courses of fondue.

When: Thursdays through Sundays running into March

Where: 51227 AB-60, Parkland County

Cost: $145

What: This winter event offers the chance to explore the neighbourhood and try treats and drinks from 17 different sweet shops, bakeries, and restaurants. Baked goods, hot cocoa, ice cream, and even sweet art installations are just a few of the sweet treats you’ll be able to discover and try this year. So many delicious things to try this long weekend in Edmonton!

When: Now until February 27

Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona, Edmonton

Cost: $5-$6 per treat

What: Get ready to hear Taylor’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We personally can’t wait to hear “All Too Well” and “Enchanted” as Fever puts on a show this week at the Pioneers Cabin.

When: Thursday, February 24

Where: The Pioneers Cabin (9430 Scona Road NW)

Cost: Tickets range between $40 and $50

Go to a movie

What: Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy Family Day. For your closest movie theatre’s Family Day showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com

When: Various dates

Where: Various locations

What: A new ride at Galaxyland is a must-visit as the amusement park continues to unveil new Hasbro-themed attractions. The Sorry! Sliders Bumper Cars attraction is themed after the iconic Hasbro board game. It features a fleet of pawn Sliders Bumper Cars and vibrant Sorry!-themed lights surrounding the brand new track.

When: Hours vary through the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $30-$54; information can be found here

What: Experience the outdoors and get a workout in by cross-country skiing around the city. These trails are accessible, open to everyone, and regularly groomed to accommodate different levels of skiers.

When: Throughout the week

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun during the workweek, why not!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. It’s certainly going to be cold enough this week to ensure there won’t be dirt patches on the hill.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most gratifying things you can do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here.

What: Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your friends, and it is over after this Monday. Check it out!

When: February 11 to 21

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: Free

What: Hit the hill and zoom down the Edmonton Ski Club’s tube park with your family and friends. All that winter fun for just $15? We are into it!

When: Now to March 20

Where: Edmonton Ski Club

Cost: $15; tickets can be found here.

What: Dive into the mystery of Earth’s oceans through award-winning filmmaker James Cameron’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer. The exhibition includes props and costumes from the blockbuster movie Titanic. Edmonton is also the first city in North America to include the Deepsea Challenger submersible and pilot sphere in the exhibition.

When: Now to May 8

Where: Telus World of Science

Cost: $25.25-$39.95; tickets can be found here.

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer! Do some stargazing or snowshoeing, too.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54, tickets can be found here

What: Meet a sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons, tortoises, and much more at the Sloth World & Wildlife Rescue exhibit at West Edmonton Mall. This interactive exhibit will include a highly engaging presentation, animal interaction, feeding demonstrations with many types of live animals, and plenty of opportunities for pictures and questions. What a cute thing to check out in Edmonton this February.

When: Now until the end of March

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $12.50 to $14.50, tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online.

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can visit. It’s a seriously fun thing to do in Edmonton.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies right in our own backyard, and after this long weekend, you won’t find things like this in Edmonton until next year.

When: Now until February 21

Where: 9613 96th Avenue NW

Cost: $19-$49; information can be found here