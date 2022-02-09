Hit up this new ride as Galaxyland undergoes Hasbro revamp

We aren’t sorry for mentioning this! A new ride at Galaxyland is a must-visit as the amusement park continues to unveil new Hasbro-themed attractions.

The park in West Edmonton Mall plans to bring the Hasbro brand to more than 27 rides, games, and attractions covering an area of three and a half acres.

The newest addition is Sorry! Sliders Bumper Cars, themed after the iconic Hasbro board game. It features a fleet of pawn Sliders Bumper Cars and vibrant Sorry!-themed

lights surrounding the brand new track.

“Galaxyland has been providing entertainment to locals and visitors from around the world for more than three decades, and we’re thrilled to bring several exciting rides and activities themed to many of Hasbro’s iconic brands,” said Matt Proulx, the vice president of location-based entertainment for Hasbro, in a news release.

Some newly completed transformations that are available to guests now include Trouble Twist, My Little Pony’s Flight to Equestria and Rainbow Bounce, and the Hungry Hungry Hippos Feeding Frenzy adult bumper cars.

The wall games have also been updated and themed to the iconic Potato Head, Monopoly, and Operation game brands.

Galaxyland first opened in 1983 under the title Fantasyland, before making the switch to its current title in 1995.

Before the switch to Hasbro, the park’s former themes over the years were fantasy- and space-related.

Those looking to snag tickets to the park can do so by clicking here.

Once completed, the park will be the first Hasbro-themed amusement park in Canada.