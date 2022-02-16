If you have been missing Taylor Swift tunes since she last toured Edmonton in 2015, you are in luck. A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Edmonton this month.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Thursday, February 24.

Tickets range between $40 and $50, with the show being held at The Pioneers Cabin at 9430 Scona Road NW.

The 12 song setlist is as follows:

“Shake it Off”

“Cardigan”

“Love Story”

“Blank Space”

“Enchanted”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Invisible String”

“All Too Well”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Lover”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“You Belong With Me”

Get ready to hear Taylor’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We personally can’t wait to hear “All Too Well” and “Enchanted.”

If you can’t make it to this show, just shake it off. Another Taylor Swift candlelight concert in Edmonton is scheduled for April 21, and tickets are still available for the two shows.