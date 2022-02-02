Edmonton has some great covered and heated patios, but the Northern Light Dining Experience might just be the best one.

The Northern Light Dining Experience has returned to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, running every Thursday until March 13.

This unique dining experience offers people the chance to eat under the stars and truly enjoy the beauty that winter brings.

It’s a visually stunning area, with surrounding snowy gardens, overhanging lights, and a village of glowing domes.

These private dining structures can be booked for up to six people, allowing for fun group experiences or a more intimate evening. The heated inside of the domes can be customized to make a special occasion even more memorable.

Guests of The Northern Light Dining Experience will be treated to three delicious savoury and sweet courses of fondue.

The first course is a swiss cheese fondue with fresh apples, apple chips, cherry tomatoes, gherkin pickles, local baguette, and a garlic ring.

The first course is dipping, and this second course is to have fun cooking the fresh ingredients yourself. Using hot oil, diners ca enjoy beef, chicken, pork, tiger prawns, and white nugget potatoes.

If you still have room for the third course, (you will) the fondue ends the night with a hand on experience. Guests can dip and taste homemade marshmallows, sweet and salty chewy bars, fresh fruits, shortbread cookies, and toffee bits.

Enjoying some time by the fire or taking a stroll down one of that many garden paths is a great way to wind down after such a rich meal.

Visit the Botanic Garden website to reserve your spot with the special people in your life.

Tickets for this one of a kind experience start at $145.

The Northern Light Dining Experience – Edmonton

Address: 51227 AB-60, Parkland County

Instagram