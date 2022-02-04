After a very successful first year, Edmonton’s Sweet Treats & Latte Festival returns to the Old Strathcona community tomorrow.

Running from February 5 to 27, this winter event offers the chance to explore the neighbourhood and try treats and drinks from 17 different sweet shops, bakeries, and restaurants.

“With more positive signs of economic recovery over the last year, we’re excited to bring back Sweet Treats to help give folks a reason to get outside in winter and support our businesses in what can be a slower time of the year,” said Cherie Klassen, Executive Director of the Old Strathcona Business Association, in a press release.”

This month-long event will have delicious feature items for sale at every stop, whether you enjoy it there or take it home.

“Edmontonians chose Old Strathcona as their favourite main street district because of its

walkability and the chance to explore new businesses, and Sweet Treats offers the perfect

opportunity for both,” said Klassen.

Baked goods, hot cocoa, ice cream, and even sweet art installations are just a few of the sweet treats you’ll be able to discover and try this year.

You can find a complete list of the participating businesses and what special goodies they’ll have for sale on the Sweet treats & Latte Festival website.

Sweet Treats & Latte Festival

Address: Various locations in Old Strathcona, Edmonton

When: February 5 to 27

Price: $5-$6 per treat

Instagram