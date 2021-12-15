Edmonton's massive ice wall is now open for the season

Add another thing to your list of things to do in Edmonton this winter, the massive ice wall at The Edmonton Ski Club has returned.

The ice wall made its debut last year.

The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for new beginners.

This year they have went all out, adding more course time slots and a stream lined process for booking private lessons.

There is no minimum participant age, however the suggested minimum age is 10, mainly due to physical limitations.

Intro to ice climbing courses are offered for beginners at $49 per person, includes all rental gear, and takes 1.5 hours to complete.

For the more experienced climbers, drop-in prices are set at $19.

Book a night course and see the wall beautifully lit up, reminiscent of the Ice Castles that sadly won’t be returning to Edmonton this winter.

And hey if you get the hang of it and enjoy it, maybe you could head out to the Rockies and tackle one of these majestic frozen waterfalls. Life is short, have fun!

The wall is a partnership between the ski club and Edmonton’s Alpine Club of Canada.

Address: 9613 96 Avenue NW