17 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: June 17 to 21

We’ve made it to another week in Edmonton, and as we kick off the official start to summer, we can’t wait to get out and enjoy everything there is to do.

From a Snoop Dogg concert to an Edmonton Stingers Game and Movies on the Square, check out these 17 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week.

What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For three days this week, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.

When: June 20 to 23

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue

Cost: Varies; get them here

What: Movies on the Square features free outdoor movies in the heart of downtown Edmonton. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy pre-movie entertainment before taking in the film. This week, a double-header featuring Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 4 will play on a huge screen in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

When: Wednesday, June 19 at 6 pm and 8:15 pm

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that period and streets detailing each period from 1885 to 1920.

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Head down to Chinatown, where the Edmonton Dragon Festival runs until July 1! Get ready for a thrilling experience and see the streets full of vibrant colours and cultural delights.

When: Festival runs until July 1

Where: 97th Street between 107th Avenue and 105a Avenue

Cost: Free

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action this month. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

When: Thursday, June 20, at 7 pm

Cost: Start at $20; get them here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: From “Cali 2 Canada,” the legendary icon and rapper Snoop Dogg is hitting the stage this Thursday at Rogers Place!

When: Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $74.55; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

What: With summer finally arriving in Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free