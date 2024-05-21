Events

Monster Jam's giant trucks roar back into Edmonton this summer

Daniel Chai
May 21 2024, 6:54 pm
Monster Mutt Rottweiler (Monster Jam/Feld Entertainment)

Monster trucks will always be cool, no matter how old or young we are. That’s why we’re pumped for the return of Monster Jam to Edmonton this summer.

The adrenaline-charged monster truck rally will take over Rogers Place on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Cheer on the world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound trucks as they tear up the dirt for the event championship. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

 

This iconic event began in 1992 and is sanctioned under the umbrella of the United States Hot Rod Association.

The monster trucks, under the guidance of their expert drivers, are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds over 100 km per hour. Drivers will push their rides to the limit during the Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.

Rogers Place posted that truck and driver line-ups will be announced closer to show date, so you may see some of your favourites rolling into Edmonton like Grave Digger, Monster Mutt, or ThunderROARus.

Monster Jam

Grave Digger (Monster Jam/Feld Entertainment)

Prior to the events, check out the “Pit Party” experience, where fans can get an up-close look at the monster trucks, meet the drivers and crew, and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Younger fans will want to explore the Sand Box play area, see the UNOH tire demonstration, and visit the colouring and temporary tattoo station.

Monster Jam

Megalodon (Monster Jam/Feld Entertainment)

Monster Jam

When: July 13 and 14, 2024
Time: 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 7 pm (Saturday)
Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

