7 concerts we can't wait to check out this June in Edmonton

May 27 2024, 4:47 pm
7 concerts we can't wait to check out this June in Edmonton
Cage the Elephant/Facebook │ Snoop Dogg/Facebook

Summer has officially arrived, and boy, does the green look good in Edmonton.

This month, a ton of incredible acts hit the stage in YEG, including a spectacular music festival coming to Fan Park.

From hip-hop to rock to EDM, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this month.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg/Facebook

When: Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $74.55; get tickets here

Cage the Elephant

Cage the Elephant/Facebook

When: Friday, June 28 at 6:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $110.67; get tickets here

The Slackers

The Slackers/Facebook

When: Friday, June 7 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: $29.99; get tickets here

Taking Back Sunday

Taking Back Sunday/Facebook

When: Saturday, June 8 at 7 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Sold out

Bomfest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boodang (@boodang)


Where: Fan Park in the ICE District
When: June 22
Cost: $99.95 general admission; tickets here

Finger Eleven

Finger Eleven/Facebook

When: Saturday, June 15 at 8 pm
Where: Century Casino — 13103 Fort Road NW
Cost: Start at $199.92; get tickets here

Lloyd Banks

Lloyd Banks/Facebook

When: Friday, June 14 at 8 pm
Where: Union Hall
Cost: Start at $51.59; get tickets here

