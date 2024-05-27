7 concerts we can't wait to check out this June in Edmonton

Summer has officially arrived, and boy, does the green look good in Edmonton.

This month, a ton of incredible acts hit the stage in YEG, including a spectacular music festival coming to Fan Park.

From hip-hop to rock to EDM, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this month.

Snoop Dogg

When: Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $74.55; get tickets here

Cage the Elephant

When: Friday, June 28 at 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $110.67; get tickets here

The Slackers

When: Friday, June 7 at 8 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: $29.99; get tickets here

Taking Back Sunday

When: Saturday, June 8 at 7 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

Cost: Sold out

Bomfest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boodang (@boodang)



Where: Fan Park in the ICE District

When: June 22

Cost: $99.95 general admission; tickets here

Finger Eleven

When: Saturday, June 15 at 8 pm

Where: Century Casino — 13103 Fort Road NW

Cost: Start at $199.92; get tickets here

Lloyd Banks

When: Friday, June 14 at 8 pm

Where: Union Hall

Cost: Start at $51.59; get tickets here