7 concerts we can't wait to check out this June in Edmonton

Summer has officially arrived, and boy, does the green look good in Edmonton.
This month, a ton of incredible acts hit the stage in YEG, including a spectacular music festival coming to Fan Park.
From hip-hop to rock to EDM, we’ve curated a list of some of the incredible concerts coming to Edmonton this month.
Snoop Dogg
When: Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $74.55; get tickets here
Cage the Elephant
When: Friday, June 28 at 6:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $110.67; get tickets here
The Slackers
When: Friday, June 7 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: $29.99; get tickets here
Taking Back Sunday
When: Saturday, June 8 at 7 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Sold out
Bomfest
Where: Fan Park in the ICE District
When: June 22
Cost: $99.95 general admission; tickets here
Finger Eleven
When: Saturday, June 15 at 8 pm
Where: Century Casino — 13103 Fort Road NW
Cost: Start at $199.92; get tickets here
Lloyd Banks
When: Friday, June 14 at 8 pm
Where: Union Hall
Cost: Start at $51.59; get tickets here