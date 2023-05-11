12 amazing things to do in Edmonton this weekend: May 12 to 14

Summer has all but officially arrived, and there is no shortage of things to do around town.

It’s looking like we’re in for another hot one this weekend in Edmonton. But whether you’re a sun worshipper looking to soak in all that heat or prefer to stay inside where the A/C is blasting, we’ve got you covered.

From an incredible reggae music event to cheap movies to Oilers playoff action, here’s our roundup of the best things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

Just don’t forget to call your mom.

What: Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and your mom deserves to be spoiled this year. Luckily for you, we’ve put together a roundup of the best activities to do with your mom in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Edmonton will have the home-ice advantage this Sunday in Game 5 of their playoff round against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. So cheer on the boys in orange and blue as they battle it out for the Stanley Cup! Also happening right outside Rogers Place is the watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza.

Where: Rogers Place

When: May 14, time TBD

Cost: Tickets start at $253.75; tickets here

What: Besides the outdoor playoff watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza, there is also the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District. A huge main stage, live bands, patio games, drink specials, and bleachers will also be available.

Where: Fan Park (104th Avenue)

When: May 14, time TBD

Cost: Free

What: Be part of Edmonton’s biggest street party and concert in Old Strathcona as you enjoy live music, delicious food, and drinks! Two incredible roots reggae bands from Jamaica will be making their Alberta debuts at Reggae Up North, Earthkry and Rik Jam.

Where: Old Strathcona (83rd Avenue between Gateway Boulevard and Calgary Trail)

When: May 13 from 11 am to 10 pm

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Wolf and the Lion will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: May 13

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: This massive film festival celebrates real-life stories at the Garneau Theatre. Check out some of the hottest new non-fiction films in Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival.

Where: 8712 109th Street

When: May 4 to 12

Cost: $99 for a festival pass; individual ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

What: Karen’s Diner — an interactive, immersive, and unique dining experience — is coming to Edmonton later this month. The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters. This is an experience you definitely won’t forget!

When: May 6 to 14, 2023

Where: Canadian Brewhouse — 10338 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $45

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 adult admission