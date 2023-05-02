Oilers change two tailgate watch party spots to be adult-only

Two Oilers tailgate watch party spots in downtown Edmonton will now be for adults only ahead of Round 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

OEG Sports and Entertainment announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park and the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza in ICE District will now become 18+ events with enhanced procedures for entry, including age verification, wristbands, and no re-entry option.

The outdoor watch parties in ICE District will remain first-come-first-serve events and will open two hours before puck drop to allow for additional ingress time before the game starts.

Admission into both spaces will continue to be free of charge.

Due to the changes to the ICE District viewing parties, the City of Edmonton will be hosting family-friendly viewing parties at Sir Winston Churchill Square for Games 1 and 2 of Round 2.

Admission will be free and will also feature games, food trucks, entertainment and the game on a large outdoor screen in the square.

Oilers fans looking to cheer on the team while they are away can snag tickets for tomorrow’s road game watch party in Rogers Place right now. Tickets are only $5, with net proceeds going to the Edmonton Oilers community foundation to support charities across Oil Country.