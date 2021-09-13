10 things to do in Edmonton this week: September 13 to 19

September is in full swing in Alberta’s capital city, and there are plenty of things to do in Edmonton this week: September 13 to 19.

Whether it’s Cheering on the Edmonton Elks or looking up and stargaze in a national park just east of Edmonton, there are plenty of events to get excited for this week.

What: It’s Saturday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks as they try and win their first home game since the start of the season.

When: September 18, 2021

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $38.50 – $86.75; tickets can be found here.

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park kicks off on September 17, offering the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss out on.

When: September 17 and 18

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost:$11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass.

What: A music festival is taking over the Edmonton Ski Club this weekend for two nights of special performances. Check out some live music from Scenic Route To Alaska and Josh Sahunta.

When: September 17 to September 18, 2021

Where: Edmonton Ski Club (9613 96 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $40, tickets can be found here

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for a mild September day, and while you’re there, check out the sunflowers.

When: Now until October 16, 2021

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person.

What: Wander through the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday/Tuesday 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday/Thursday 4 to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm.

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Give a musical goodbye to summer with the End of Summer Jam at The Backyard on Friday night. Dogs on leash are welcome, and minors are allowed until 9 pm. Groovy!

When: September 17, 2021

Where: 10004 103A Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $8 to $10; tickets can be found here.

What: Take a bite into the nationwide celebration of all things burgers with Le Burger Week Edmonton, with nine eateries participating in this year’s event. It’s certainly one of the tastiest things you can do in Edmonton for the weekend of September 10 to 12.

When: Now until September 14, 2021

Where: Various participating restaurants

Cost: Free; burger cost information can be found here.

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way because they leave our city later this month.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors. It’s the last weekend for the market, so check it out while it lasts.

When: September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market with an Asian-style bazaar, colourful lanterns, folk music and performances, cultural games and activities. Check out Indigenous and Chinese cultural performances, crafts, calligraphy, multicultural storytelling, moon gazing and a variety of vendors.

When: September 19, 2021

Time: From 1 PM to 7 pm

Where: Downtown Farmer’s Market

Cost: Free