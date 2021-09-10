Ready for a musical Halloween experience? A spooky orchestra will play iconic horror pieces in a candlelit cabin in Edmonton late next month.

Pioneers Cabin will play host to Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions on October 22, 28, 29 and 31.

Some iconic Halloween tunes will be performed, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller“,“Halloween (Theme)” by John Carpenter and “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman.

Tickets range in cost from $40 to $50, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale.

The live orchestra is scheduled to perform for an hour. The Pioneers Cabin is located at 9430 Scona Road NW, Edmonton.

When: October 22, 28, 29 and 31

Where: Pioneers Cabin ( 9430 Scona Road NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: Tickets can be found here