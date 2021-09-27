9 things to do this week in Edmonton: September 27 to October 3

It’s a fresh fall week in Edmonton, and there are plenty of sporty, spooky and outdoor things to do as we say goodbye to September and hello to October.

Welcome yourself back to Rogers Place to see the Edmonton Oilers hit the ice, or stargaze in a national park just east of the city. Enjoy these fine fall days with these events this week.

What: Ah, the Oilers are back, and boy did we sure miss them. Check them out twice this week at Rogers Place Arena during preseason play against the new Seattle Krakens on Tuesday, September 28 and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, October 2.

When: September 28, October 2

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $28.75- $124.50; tickets can be found here.

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this week in Edmonton.

When: September 24 to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here.

What: Join a walk or run in support and awareness of those who did not survive the residential school era and for those who did. This event aims to raise funds for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society and local grassroots movements.

When: September 30

Where: ᐄᓃᐤ (ÎNÎW) River Lot 11∞ Indigenous Art Park (10380 Queen Elizabeth Park Road, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for a mild September day, and be on the lookout for their pumpkins.

When: Now until October 16

Time: Tuesday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit ROYGBIV. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too, why not!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town.

When: October 2 to October 31

Address: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here.

What: Wander through the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during an autumn day this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss on a cool September night.

When: October 1, 2

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass

What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of palaeontologists and archaeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15.45-$19.95. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.