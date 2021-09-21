Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Leaves are changing, and a cool breeze is in the air. Fall is coming to Edmonton, and there are lots of things happening in the city this autumn.

From pumpkin patches to cheering on the Edmonton Oilers, here are six fall things that we can’t wait to (safely) enjoy this season.

The Edmonton Corn Maze is a must-visit for Edmontonians. Taking a trip with friends, family or on a date while the corn starts to wilt and the wind rustles through the stocks is what the fall season calls for. The pumpkins that populate the area during the fall are also a highlight. A barn adorned with dozens of pumpkins creates a perfect photo opportunity. It’s fall fun all around.

When: Mid-September to October

Where: Edmonton Corn Maze (26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove)

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery, are sure to scare. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in Edmonton.

When: September 24 to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here.

The Oilers return for the 2021/22 season, with their eyes on the path to the Stanley Cup. Hockey season and fall go hand in hand in our city, and we can’t wait to be able to watch the Oilers from the seats of Rogers Place for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season opener is October 13 against the Vancouver Canucks.

When: Various dates

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Prices vary; tickets can be found here.

Visit some trails and stairs in the river valley

Take in the beauty of fall by exploring the vast and majestic river valley. Get some cardio in by running some stairs, or take a stroll on the dozens of trails and parks that line the area. It’s a natural jewel of the city and almost glows as the leaves turn gold.

When: Year-round

Where: Edmonton River Valley, map of trails can be found here.

Cost: Free

A bone-chilling event takes place on the Fort Edmonton Park grounds, with three immersive haunting experiences. Prepare to encounter spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside.

When: October 7 to October 31, 2021

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (7000 143 Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $45; tickets can be purchased here

Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val and a ghost town.

When: Now to October 31

Address: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here.