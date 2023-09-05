12 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: September 4 to 8

Summer may be nearing its end, but there are still tons of amazing things to do in Edmonton this week.

From paranormal tours to concerts, festivals, and the great outdoors, check out these 12 fantastic things to see and do in the city:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMBFest: Edmonton Mountain Bike Festival (@embfest)

What: Spend any amount of time in the river valley, and you’ll find out quickly that Edmonton has a massive mountain biking community. At the Edmonton Mountain Bike Festival, you can check out everything this community has to offer, including group rides, races, arts/live entertainment, bike events, shopping, and more.

Where: Various locations

When: September 8 to 10

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Thursday to Sunday evenings from July 6 to September 24

Cost: $30 each; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Avenue BA (@albertaaveba)

What: This is the second last Alberta Avenue Night Market of the year, and it’s free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out in a variety of locations. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: September 8 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s a ton of fun, and you never know what you might learn!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. This week will also be the final time to see sunflowers.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chicks (@thechicks)

The 13-time Grammy award-winning global superstars, The Chicks, returned to the global stage earlier this year with The Chicks World Tour 2023 and will make a stop at Rogers Place in September.

When: September 8, doors at 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $206.50; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Tannas (@kimtannas)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It sure will be a nice week for it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEAD SOFT (@deadsofties)

What: This four-piece band from Vancouver writes some catchy rock and roll tunes, and they are playing in Edmonton this week. Opening for Dead Soft are Edmonton grunge rockers Stem Champ and YEG emo/indie darlings, Runt.

When: September 7

Where: 9910 — 9910B 109th Street NW

Cost: Tickets $18 at the door, $15 advanced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somerset Farms (@somersetpumpkinfarm)

What: As autumn starts to creep up, what’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekday out in the pumpkin patch.

You might also like: Hot and cold: Alberta's September forecast is all over the place

Popular three-day Asian street food festival returns to Edmonton this month

We went to The Common's streetcar party and the vibes are top-tier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)



What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from September 5 to December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: Picture it: it’s a sunny, crisp fall day in Edmonton, the trees are vibrant, and your fall playlist is on repeat. Oh yes, fall is almost here, which means it’s time to go visit the best spots in Edmonton to see the leaves change. Grab that pumpkin spice latte, some plaid, and a comfy pair of shoes, and check out these gorgeous spots to see fall foliage in YEG.