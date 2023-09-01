Taste of Asia, the popular foodie event in Edmonton, is back.

Located in the Currents of Windermere, this is a three-day event celebrating all things about Asian culture, like heritage, entrepreneurship, and of course, food.

“Get ready for an even bigger and better event, as we’ve added more electrifying performances and mouthwatering street food vendors to satisfy your cravings!” the festival team stated on Instagram.

This weekend promises to deliver “incredible flavours, vibrant entertainment, and a celebration of Asian culture.” Just a few of the unique dishes you’ll find this year include BBQ pork intestine, curry fish balls, siomai, lamb skewers, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, and Filipino Sisig rice, to name a few.

In addition to all the food, there will also be plenty of entertainment, like musicians, dancers, comedians, and more.

There are so many Edmonton food events coming up, and this one is a must-attend. This is a night market as well, so the vibes are perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Asia Edmonton 2023 (@tasteofasiayeg2023)

Taste of Asia

When: September 15 to 17, 2023

Where: Currents of Windermere

Instagram