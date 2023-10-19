13 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: October 20 to 22

We’re getting closer and closer to the spookiest night of the year, and we’re loving all of the fantastic Halloween events happening in Edmonton.

From concerts to haunted houses to an Oilers game, check out these 13 incredible things to do this weekend.

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Saturday as they face off against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place.

When: October 21

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $110; get them here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

What: Calling all bookworms! Litfest is an 11-day celebration of nonfiction. Connect with writers through a series of live events, conversations, and gatherings throughout this fantastic festival!

When: October 12 to 22

Where: Various locations

Cost: $89 for a festival pass or purchase individual tickets here

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: Until October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this weekend. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. It’s the final weekend, so you better enjoy it!

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 7 to October 30, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton

Cost: $45; get tickets here

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.

When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $14.70; registration is required

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand-new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: Until November 4, the Lights Out event is November 3 to 4

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99; get tickets here

What: Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy has had an amazing few years since the release of his 2019 EP, and he will be at Rogers Place this Friday.

When: October 20

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $49.90; get them here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, October 21

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: It’s our favourite time of year in the city, when the air has that woody autumn smell, the trees become a vibrant canvas of colours, and we get to wear all of our coziest fall outfits. Besides, nothing beats a sunny fall afternoon strolling around Edmonton’s gorgeous and historic neighbourhoods. Plus, it’s totally free to do!