7 of the coziest neighbourhoods in Edmonton to explore this fall

It’s our favourite time of year in the city, when the air has that woody autumn smell, the trees become a vibrant canvas of colours, and we get to wear all of our coziest fall outfits. Besides, nothing beats a sunny fall afternoon strolling around Edmonton’s gorgeous and historic neighbourhoods.

So get ready to layer up, find something warm to sip, and get lost in some of Edmonton’s coziest neighbourhoods this fall.

Garneau

From the quaint and cozy shops and restaurants that line Garneau’s streets to the impressive number of historic buildings between mature trees, this is one cozy community you won’t be able to get enough of. Get lost in the old beauty of this gem of a neighbourhood.

Highlands

An underrated corner of Edmonton, Highlands is nestled on the river’s north bank and is an incredibly charming community. You will find plenty of historic buildings and homes here, including the Magrath Mansion. The large trees covering the streets give everything an extra cozy feel, and there are several local restaurants and shops in the area worth checking out.

Glenora

Overlooking the river valley, the stunning community of Glenora is a mix of gorgeous homes and luxury condos, and walking through this neighbourhood never gets tiring. From its magnificent architecture to the views and proximity to several coffee shops, this is a lovely place to get lost on a fall afternoon.

Old Strathcona/Whyte Avenue

Just off the main drag is where you will find the charming streets of Old Strathcona. Its historic homes and ample gardens give this area a timeless, comfortable feeling. Pick up a coffee from any of Whyte Avenue’s fabulous cafes and enjoy the cozy fall atmosphere.

Riverdale

Down the hill and on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River is the secluded and quiet community of Riverdale. Have some brunch at the charming Little Brick Cafe and take in the river’s autumn beauty from this cozy neighbourhood gem.

Cloverdale

Across from Riverdale is the cozy community of Cloverdale, another charming and historic district in the river valley. It’s home to some of the most beautiful parks in the city, as well as the Muttart Conservatory.

Oliver

Located just to the west of downtown is the bustling community of Oliver. Although it’s a densely populated area with many high-rise residential buildings, Oliver is surrounded by nature and is within walking distance of shopping, dining, and stunning river valley views. It’s an ideal place to spend a cozy fall day!