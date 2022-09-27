$2.99 movies are back at Cineplex theatres across Canada in October

The summer season may have come and gone, but it’s always deal season at Cineplex.

Movies for just $2.99 are back this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Enjoy all-ages programming from the comfort of your local Cineplex. Everyone’s favourite movie snacks await!”

The Family Favourites program kicks off this Saturday, October 1, at 11 am with a screening of the generational classic, Shrek. The following week brings another hit of nostalgia with The Goonies, right on time for spooky season.

This is the perfect opportunity to take the little ones (or even your friends) out for an early outing, and relive the classics that have brought so many of us together over the years.

The deal runs all month, and a full listing of screening times and films are available on the official Cineplex website.

The fall savings don’t stop there though, as Cineplex is also offering a 99-cent rental deal from the comfort of your home. An extensive selection of films is available for rent at the Cineplex store online so you and your family and friends can enjoy a cozy night in, and the list of available films can be seen here.