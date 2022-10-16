18 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: October 16 to 23

It’s set to be another gorgeous week here in YEG, and there are a number of fun fall events to do in Edmonton for your work week.

From tons of spooky events to the final weekend for the iconic Edmonton Corn Maze, here are some of the things you can check out this week.

What: It’s a busy week for Oilers fans as the team welcomes three teams to Rogers Place Arena. Snag some tickets and have some fun!

When: October 18, 20 and 22

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $92 to $402; tickets can be found here

What: A trip to the Edmonton Valley Zoo is always a treat, and this October you can experience some of the animals in a spooky setting with Boo at the Zoo! We mean, what’s Halloween without bats and snakes, right? You can wear your Halloween costume, bring a reusable bag, and trick-or-treat to a few treat stops around the zoo while learning about some of their spooky animals, including their nocturnal animals while you watch them get Halloween treats.

When: October 23, 24, 29, and 30 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road (87th Avenue)

Cost: GA admission to the Zoo applies

What: If you are looking for a good thrill this October, you must check out this haunted house just outside of Edmonton. The Spruce Ridge Scare is an amateur haunted house run by a family in Spruce Grove, and boy oh boy does it look terrifying. The haunted house will run on various days until October 31.

Where: #287 Spruce Ridge Road, Spruce Grove

When: Various dates from October 7 to 31

Cost: Food bank donation or $5

What: A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Edmonton this fall. Pumpkins After Dark is spooking up Borden Park from September 29 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 per adult (early bird pricing), tickets can be found here

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s Return of the Living Dead, the main haunted house, and Icons of Darkness, the outdoor haunted house, are sure to scare. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in Edmonton.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $36.99 to $52.99; tickets can be found here.

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

A bone-chilling event takes place on the Fort Edmonton Park grounds, with last year bringing three immersive haunting experiences. Prepare to encounter spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside.

When: Now until October 30, 2o22

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton

Cost: $45, tickets can be found here

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here.

You might also like: A Look Inside: $1.6M lake house on Wabamun that's an absolute banger (PHOTOS)

Alberta lottery winner will "take the kids to Disneyland" with new windfall

Rent for a one-bedroom in Edmonton has increased just 8% in a year

Visit a cozy coffee shop

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Get ready to wander around and maybe get a little lost! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

When: Now to October 23, 2022

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: The leaves are starting to change in our massive River Valley, so get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton! Work up a sweat after work by running some stairs, we are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snow Valley Edmonton (@snowvalleyski)

What: With over 100 elements in the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Thursday to Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Get ready as the Elks welcome the BC Lions on Friday night. Cheering on the Elks on a nice fall day on a Friday night? Yeah, we can get into that!

When: October 21

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $24 to $48; tickets can be found here

What: This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening. An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at. Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Pick up some tasty Halloween candy

What: Okay, the candy should be saved for the kids’ trick-or-treating, but we have to indulge a bit with some neat novelty Halloween-themed treats. Edmonton has plenty of candy stores with the classics like Reeses Pieces and Caramilk bars, as well as more specialty items like Jack O’ Lantern Dubble Bubble gumballs and IT-themed treats.

Where: Various locations