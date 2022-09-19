See spooky animals up close this October at the Edmonton Valley Zoo

A trip to the Edmonton Valley Zoo is always a treat, and this October you can experience some of the animals in a spooky setting with Boo at the Zoo!

We mean, what’s Halloween without bats and snakes, right?

You can wear your Halloween costume, bring a reusable bag and trick-or-treat to a few treat stops around the zoo while learning about some of their spooky animals, including their nocturnal animals while you watch them get Halloween treats.

General admission applies to all events. Tickets are required to attend the event and are available on MoveLearnPlay two weeks in advance of the date.

The event runs rain or shine, so the zoo is urging all attendees to dress for the weather.

Boo at the Zoo

When: October 23, 24, 29, 30 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road (87th Avenue)