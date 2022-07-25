Get ready to get lost as the Edmonton Corn Maze opens this week

Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield. The Edmonton Corn Maze opens on Tuesday with a brand new design for the season.

For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

While walking the correct pathways, it can be finished in under 30 minutes. For those who get lost, it’s more likely it will take about an hour to make it out of the maze.

Within the maze, there are more than five kilometres of twists and turns, and 85 decision points to encounter to keep you guessing and wondering, did we make the right turn?

When: July 26, 2022, to October 16, 2022

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.