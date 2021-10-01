7 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: October 1 to October 3

It’s a beautiful autumn weekend in Edmonton. It’s stunning out there, and so are these things to do this weekend in Edmonton: October 1 to October 3.

Welcome yourself back to Rogers Place to see the Edmonton Oilers hit the ice, or get spooked at a haunted house. Enjoy the first weekend of October in Edmonton by checking out these fine events.

What: Ah, the Oilers are back, and boy did we sure miss them. Check them out this weekend at Rogers Place Arena during preseason play against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, October 2. They are coming off a fresh win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

When: October 2

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $28.75- $124.50; tickets can be found here.

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town.

When: October 2 to October 31

Address: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here.

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this week in Edmonton.

When: September 24 to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here.

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for a mild September day, and be on the lookout for their pumpkins.

When: Now until October 16

Time: Tuesday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss on a cool September night.

When: October 1, 2

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass

What: Dive head first into an improvised musical experience when you check out The Eleven O’Clock Number at the Grindstone Comedy Theatre. Based on suggestions from the audience the cast improvises a brand new musical comedy on the spot, complete with twisting plots and show-stopping numbers.

When: October 2

Where: Grindstone Comedy Theatre (10019 81st Avenue, Edmonton)

Cost: $15 per person, tickets can be found here.

What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of palaeontologists and archaeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15.45-$19.95. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.