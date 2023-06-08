12 fabulous things to do in Edmonton this weekend: June 9 to 11

It’s shaping up to be another hot one this weekend in Edmonton.

From the theatre to the carnival, check out our roundup of all of the best things to see and do in the city this weekend, just make sure you stay hydrated!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nextfest (@nextfestartsco)

What: Nextfest, Edmonton’s emerging arts festival, will run until June 11 at The Roxy. This event features performances and installations from more than 500 artists in the first decade of their careers.

Where: The Roxy Theatre — 10708 124th Street

When: June 1 to 11

Cost: Varies, find tickets here

What: The Halal Ribfest, a massive halal food tour happening across North America, has a planned stop in Edmonton this weekend. The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, in addition to ice cream stalls and beverage options.

When: June 9 to 11 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Antique Mall (@yegantiquemall)

What: The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has announced it will hold a colossal parking lot sale on Sunday, June 11. More than 100 vendors are setting up shop for the sale to offer tens of thousands of unique pieces like collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, china, art, sports stuff, tools, toys, and so much more.

When: Sunday, June 11 from 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Old Strathcona Antique Mall — 10323 78th Avenue NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sustainival (@sustainival)

What: Sustainival, the world’s first green carnival, will be in Edmonton this weekend. The park will be bustling with a full-size midway with over 45 rides and games, interactive displays, and community vendors. There will also be numerous educational activities highlighting the future of innovation throughout the festival, which is operated entirely on renewable energy.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: June 8 to 11

Cost: Free admission and $38.55 for a single day all-day ride pass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: Football season is back and the Edmonton Elks are looking to win a home game at Commonwealth Stadium this weekend. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: June 11 at 4 pm

Cost: Get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride Edmonton (@pride.edmonton)

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

When: June 1 to 30; check out the events calendar here

Cost: Varies

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild Rose Market ✿ Edmonton (@wildrose.market)

What: This market is perfect for those who love shopping at local businesses. More than 45 small businesses will be at the market to showcase their unique and creative products, and there’s a variety of options. There will also be a photo-op and workshops, and swag bags for the first 20 people in line.

Where: Evario Events Centre — 950 Parsons Road SW

When: June 10

Cost: Free to attend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dirty Nil (@thedirtynil)

If you haven’t heard of The Dirty Nil before, this is one band you’ll definitely want to check out. This Canadian rock band is ridiculously catchy, fun, and fantastic to see live. You won’t regret it!

When: June 9

Where: The Starlite Room

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $32.32 each; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witchery – Canadian Witchcraft Shop (@witcheryway)

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!