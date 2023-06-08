12 fabulous things to do in Edmonton this weekend: June 9 to 11
It’s shaping up to be another hot one this weekend in Edmonton.
From the theatre to the carnival, check out our roundup of all of the best things to see and do in the city this weekend, just make sure you stay hydrated!
Nextfest
What: Nextfest, Edmonton’s emerging arts festival, will run until June 11 at The Roxy. This event features performances and installations from more than 500 artists in the first decade of their careers.
Where: The Roxy Theatre — 10708 124th Street
When: June 1 to 11
Cost: Varies, find tickets here
Halal Ribfest
What: The Halal Ribfest, a massive halal food tour happening across North America, has a planned stop in Edmonton this weekend. The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, in addition to ice cream stalls and beverage options.
When: June 9 to 11 from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: Free admission
Old Strathcona Antique Mall Parking Lot Sale
What: The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has announced it will hold a colossal parking lot sale on Sunday, June 11. More than 100 vendors are setting up shop for the sale to offer tens of thousands of unique pieces like collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, china, art, sports stuff, tools, toys, and so much more.
When: Sunday, June 11 from 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Old Strathcona Antique Mall — 10323 78th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Sustainival
What: Sustainival, the world’s first green carnival, will be in Edmonton this weekend. The park will be bustling with a full-size midway with over 45 rides and games, interactive displays, and community vendors. There will also be numerous educational activities highlighting the future of innovation throughout the festival, which is operated entirely on renewable energy.
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District
When: June 8 to 11
Cost: Free admission and $38.55 for a single day all-day ride pass
See an Edmonton Elks game
What: Football season is back and the Edmonton Elks are looking to win a home game at Commonwealth Stadium this weekend. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
When: June 11 at 4 pm
Cost: Get tickets here
Pride Month
What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.
Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
When: June 1 to 30; check out the events calendar here
Cost: Varies
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.
Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW
When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm
Wild Rose Market
What: This market is perfect for those who love shopping at local businesses. More than 45 small businesses will be at the market to showcase their unique and creative products, and there’s a variety of options. There will also be a photo-op and workshops, and swag bags for the first 20 people in line.
Where: Evario Events Centre — 950 Parsons Road SW
When: June 10
Cost: Free to attend
The Dirty Nil at Starlite Room
If you haven’t heard of The Dirty Nil before, this is one band you’ll definitely want to check out. This Canadian rock band is ridiculously catchy, fun, and fantastic to see live. You won’t regret it!
When: June 9
Where: The Starlite Room
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Start at $32.32 each; get them here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Grab a flight at a local brewery
What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!