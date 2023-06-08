VentureJobs

6 cities close to Edmonton are hiring and a few jobs pay more than $100K

Jun 8 2023
6 cities close to Edmonton are hiring and a few jobs pay more than $100K
Alytf/Shutterstock │ @strathcocounty/Instagram

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Strathcona County

@strathcocounty/Instagram

  • Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths.
  • Jobs: It’s hiring for 15 positions, including a social policy and innovation analyst and a facility operations manager.
  • Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Fort Saskatchewan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fort Saskatchewan (@cityfortsask)

  • Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a rapidly growing community just northeast of Edmonton.
  • Jobs: It’s hiring four positions in various fields, including in Fire and Legislative Services.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

St. Albert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of St. Albert (@cityofstalbert)

  • Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.
  • Jobs: There are 11 jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in public works, recreation, and aquatics.
  • Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”
  • More: Learn more here.

Morinville

  • Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.
  • Jobs: Morinville has four jobs available right now; they want to fill positions in their parks division and are hiring for a corporate safety and risk advisor position.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.

Spruce Grove

  • Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.
  • Jobs: There are 11 jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. They’re looking for a chief financial officer, a community counsellor, and an HVAC technician.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.

Leduc

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Leduc (@thecityofleduc)

  • Who: Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.
  • Jobs: There are three jobs to be found with the City of Leduc, a detachment clerk, a custodian, and a director of human resources.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.
