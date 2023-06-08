6 cities close to Edmonton are hiring and a few jobs pay more than $100K

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Jobs: It’s hiring for 15 positions, including a social policy and innovation analyst and a facility operations manager.

It’s hiring for 15 positions, including a social policy and innovation analyst and a facility operations manager. Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Saskatchewan (@cityfortsask)

Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a rapidly growing community just northeast of Edmonton.

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a rapidly growing community just northeast of Edmonton. Jobs: It’s hiring four positions in various fields, including in Fire and Legislative Services.

It’s hiring four positions in various fields, including in Fire and Legislative Services. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more on its website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of St. Albert (@cityofstalbert)

Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.

Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery. Jobs: There are 11 jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in public works, recreation, and aquatics.

There are 11 jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in public works, recreation, and aquatics. Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”

The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.” More: Learn more here.

Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.

This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement. Jobs: Morinville has four jobs available right now; they want to fill positions in their parks division and are hiring for a corporate safety and risk advisor position.

Morinville has four jobs available right now; they want to fill positions in their parks division and are hiring for a corporate safety and risk advisor position. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Spruce Grove (@cityofsprucegrove)

Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.

Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community. Jobs: There are 11 jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. They’re looking for a chief financial officer, a community counsellor, and an HVAC technician.

There are 11 jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. They’re looking for a chief financial officer, a community counsellor, and an HVAC technician. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Leduc (@thecityofleduc)