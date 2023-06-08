Over 100 vendors will be at a HUGE antique parking lot sale this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The massive parking lot sale at Edmonton’s most prominent antique store is back this weekend.

Naturally, we are very excited about it.

The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has announced it will hold a colossal parking lot sale on Sunday, June 11.

More than 100 vendors are setting up shop for the sale to offer tens of thousands of unique pieces like collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, china, art, sports stuff, tools, toys, and so much more.

“IT’S HAPPENING!! With OVER 100 vendors, fantastic deals, and tens of thousands of treasures to be found!” the mall stated on its Facebook event.

“Enjoy food from the Jamaica Association Of Northern Alberta and Dawg Gone It for lunch, as well as cool treats in the cafe!”

So mark your calendars and call up your friends. We are sure you’ll find something you’ll want to take home with you at this huge antique sale!

Old Strathcona Antique Mall Parking Lot Sale

When: Sunday, June 11 from 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Old Strathcona Antique Mall — 10323 78 Avenue NW, Edmonton