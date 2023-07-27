12 amazing things to do this weekend in Edmonton: July 28 to 30

July is finally coming to an end and we are so excited about everything that’s to come in August.

From K-Days to the Taste of Edmonton and beyond, check out 12 incredible things to see and do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, K-Days, is in its final weekend of action-packed music concerts, fun fair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 30. It’s always a great time!

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: Until July 31

Tickets: $15 adult gate admission; get them here

What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: July 26 to October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.

What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is also in its final weekend! The massively popular summer foodie festival takes place from July 20 to 30, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

Where: Until July 30

When: Churchill Square

Tickets: Get food tickets here

What: For the 10 days spanning Edmonton’s biggest festival, you can enjoy free concerts with incredible acts such as Three Days Grace, Tegan & Sara, Quiet Riot, and much more. Check here for the K-Days free concert lineup.

When: Until July 30

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this summer at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Wonder Park will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: July 29

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its seventh live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you simply won’t find anywhere else.

When: July 28 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each

What: To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the beloved market is hosting a massive two-day block party, with its first-ever licensed night market on Friday. It’ll be a fantastic weekend shopping, sipping, and celebrating the market while supporting local makers at the same time!

When: Friday, July 28, from 5:30 to 10 pm; Saturday, July 29, from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market — 10310 83rd Avenue

Cost: $15 for Friday’s event; Saturday is free. Find tickets here.

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: The Edmonton Elks are still looking for a win in the 2023 season and they will face the BC Lions on Saturday. Whether they win or lose, this is one game you won’t want to miss.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: May 27 at 2 pm

Cost: Start at $20.50; tickets here

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!