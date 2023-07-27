The Jonas Brothers are bringing The Tour to Edmonton this fall

The Jonas Brothers have just announced they are adding a ton of new shows to their tour this year — including some Canadian dates.

The brothers have revealed what they call a “colossal extension” to The Tour in North America.

They will be in Edmonton on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The Tour kicks off next month in the US, with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in New York before travelling to 86 cities around the globe. They are set to perform five albums every night, with hits from their entire catalogue.

Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 7 pm PT for the Verified Fan presale.

If you are selected to receive an access code, you will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, August 3.

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general sale beginning on Friday, August 4, at 10 am local on the band’s website.