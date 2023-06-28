A massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge.

Now until August 25, Muttart Brick by Brick can be seen in the Conservatory’s feature pyramid. The displays include a host of outstanding custom works and historical replicas of Edmonton buildings, space models, characters from pop culture, and a to-scale model of the Muttart Conservatory created by the Northern Alberta Lego Users Group.

“The Muttart Conservatory is so excited to be hosting this amazing exhibit,” said Muttart Conservatory Director Rhonda Norman.

“This incredible artwork brings a sense of fun and whimsy to our fabulous space. The beauty of the plants with the excitement of Lego pieces make it an exhibit people of all ages are going to love.”

The display concept has been in the making for years, according to the Muttart Conservatory. The NALUG is associated with Adult Fans of Lego, a group with over two decades of experience creating large Lego models built to scale.

Muttart Brick by Brick will be on display daily from June 26 to August 25, 2023, including Adult-only Wednesday evenings and late hours for families on Thursdays until 9 pm.

