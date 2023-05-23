These 10 concerts are coming to K-Days and they are FREE

K-Days has announced the concert lineup for the Northern Lights stage, and we are pleasantly surprised.
For the 10 days spanning Edmonton’s biggest festival, you can enjoy free concerts with incredible acts such as Three Days Grace, Tegan & Sara, Quiet Riot, and much more.
Here are the lineup and dates for the concerts.
July 21: Elijah Woods
July 22: Three Days Grace
July 23: Quiet Riot
July 24: Ruby Waters
July 25: C&C Music Factory, Young MC, Color Me Badd, and All-4-One
July 26: Big Wreck
July 27: Always ABBA
July 28: Tegan & Sara
July 29: James Barker Band
July 30: Shawn Desman
You can find the complete lineup plus headliners here.
For an elevated experience, there’s also an option to purchase “Premium Party” tickets which puts you in an area closest to the stage in addition to receiving access to private bars and washrooms.
It’s going to be a fantastic summer, and we can hardly wait to take in all of the action at K-Days.
K-Days
When: July 21 to 30
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre