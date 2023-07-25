The Old Strathcona Farmers' Market is having a HUGE party this weekend

The Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market is about to celebrate its birthday in a major way.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the beloved market is hosting a massive two-day block party, with its first-ever licensed night market, on Friday, July 28.

Beginning at 5:30 pm, the market will offer more than 130 local vendors, fantastic food, and drinks from local breweries, distilleries and wineries.

Simultaneously, you can enjoy some incredible outdoor entertainment from Edmonton musicians, including Matt Day, The Retrofits, and a DJ who will throw the party back to 1983.

On Saturday, take in a family-oriented day market with live entertainment in the Back Street, outdoor vendors and more.

“Since 1983, the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market has been a staple weekend destination in Edmonton, attracting 8,000+ customers to Old Strathcona every Saturday to view and purchase local goods and interact with the farmers, makers, and bakers behind the booth,” wrote Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market in a news release.

“We’re excited to celebrate four decades of history with the community, customers, and vendors during this special two-day event.”

In addition to live music, enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, roving entertainment, magicians, and tons more during Saturday’s event.

It’ll be a fantastic weekend shopping, sipping, and celebrating the market while supporting local makers at the same time!

When: Friday, July 28, from 5:30 to 10 pm; Saturday, July 29, from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market — 10310 83rd Avenue

Cost: $15 for Friday’s event; Saturday is free. Find tickets here.