13 freakishly fun things to do in Edmonton this weekend: October 28 to 29
The Halloween weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton, and it looks like the weather will warm up just in time for the occasion.
From the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic to all of the Halloween haunts, here are 13 spooky, freaky, and ghoulishly fun things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
Halloween at Sid’s Selfie World
What: Throw on your best costume and take a photo you’ll remember at Sid’s Selfie World! This fantastic photo booth on Whyte Avenue has a variety of Halloween sets available all weekend long.
When: Until November 5
Where: 10336 82nd Avenue
Cost: Starts at $12.75
2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic
What: It’ll be a special edition of the Battle of Alberta this weekend as the Oilers suit up to take on the Calgary Flames for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. Don’t miss out on an incredible event happening at Commonwealth Stadium!
When: October 29 at 5 pm
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: Start at $176; get tickets here
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Pick up something to eat downtown when you’re finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: $14 general admission
Throwback pricing at Uncle Ed’s
What: One of Edmonton’s best spots for Ukrainian food — Uncle Ed’s Ukrainian Restaurant, is celebrating its 30th birthday this week and has a delicious deal to celebrate the occasion. For just $5, you can load your plate with five items from a delicious select menu. The last day for this offer is on Saturday.
When: Saturday, October 28, from 2 pm to close
Address: 4824 118th Avenue (Inside Stawnichy’s Deli)
Cost: $5
Refinery: Last of Us Halloween Party
What: A wicked The Last of Us-themed Halloween party is being held in Edmonton this October, and there will surely be plenty of clickers roaming around! The Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) is hosting the party on October 28, with the hit HBO series being filmed all across the province, including right here in Edmonton.
When: October 28, 2023, from 9 pm to 2 am
Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Tickets: Starting at $45, can be found here
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Scream Halloween Massive
What: For over two decades, Scream has been Canada’s largest Halloween dance event. This wild party attracts all sorts of ghouls and goblins with a variety of immersive experiences, live performers, and some of the world’s biggest DJs.
When: October 28
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue
Cost: $119 general admission; get tickets here
Go see a $2.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Addams Family (Animated, 2019) will be playing on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, October 21
Where: Various Cineplex locations
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; get tickets here
Pumpkins After Dark
What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.
When: Until October 31
Where: 11020 75A Street NW #102, Edmonton
Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here
Dark at Fort Edmonton Park
What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.
When: Now until October 30, 2022
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton
Cost: $45; get tickets here
Gateway to the Stars
What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.
When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October
Where: Elk Island National Park
Cost: $14.70; registration is required
Deadmonton
What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand-new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.
When: Until November 4, the Lights Out event is November 3 to 4
Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton
Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99; get tickets here