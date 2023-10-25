Uncle Ed's Ukrainian Restaurant: Anniversary throwback pricing this week

Edmonton’s best spot for Ukrainian food — serving pierogies, jerkies, cabbage rolls, and the mouthwatering Mundare sausage — Uncle Ed’s Ukrainian Restaurant is celebrating its 30th birthday this week and has a delicious deal to celebrate the occasion.

Some of the festivities have already kicked off, including an all-you-can-eat pierogi night (which will be returning next month), but this week is extra special.

For just $5, you can load your plate with five items from the following menu:

Six pierogis

Bowl of borscht with sour cream

Ukrainian platter of two cheese crepes, two cheese buns, and two cabbage rolls

Kubbie (sausage) burger

1/4 Mundare sausage with two perogies

“It’s a great smaller menu to try a variety of our classic menu items at a super cheap price,” Stawnichy’s wrote.

Stawnichy’s is a family-run sausage factory operating for over 60 years, and a tribute to the company, the “world’s largest sausage” is the town of Mundare’s claim to fame. The massive Kielbasa sausage is 42 feet tall, weighs 12,000 pounds, and is located just a short trip east of Edmonton.

“We’re also avid supporters of multiple Ukrainian aid charities in Alberta, especially focusing on newcomer families. We will continue to host fundraisers, like our upcoming AYCE perogy night in November.”

So go and check it out! Pretend it’s 1993 for a moment and savour this fantastic deal. The offer will run from 2 pm to close until Saturday, October 28.

Uncle Ed’s

Address: 4824 118th Avenue (Inside Stawnichy’s Deli)

Instagram