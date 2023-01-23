The Alberta Legislature just made a big appearance in HBO's "The Last of Us"

Another episode of the Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us premiered on Sunday and it’s hard to mistake the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton making a big appearance.

Fans of the series in the province were probably quick to notice the Alberta Legislature being featured prominently in episode two of the series, titled Infected.

We won’t spoil too much of the episode if you haven’t caught it yet, however, it does feature scenes with Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, and Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos walking towards the Alberta Legislature and standing outside of it.

The building looks absolutely decrepit and seedy, with vegetation growing all over it and abandoned vehicles and tall grass surrounding it.

The series, which premiered last Sunday, has gone on to receive rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with some publications even citing it as the best video game adaptation ever made.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

Stars of the series have already professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope the love for Edmonton is there, too.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.