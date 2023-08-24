16 amazing things to do this weekend in Edmonton: August 25 to 27

We’re heading into the final weekend of August in Edmonton, but thankfully, there is plenty to do so that you can send the summer off perfectly.

From the final weekend of Fringe to a whole host of incredible music festivals, markets, sports and cheap movies, check out these 16 amazing things to do in the city:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Avenue BA (@albertaaveba)

What: Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: August 25

Where: Canadian Dollar Store — 9035 118th Avenue

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

What: This enormous celebration of theatre is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Enjoy 10 days of theatre, food, and community, all in the heart of Old Strathcona.

Where: Old Strathcona

When: August 17 to 27

Tickets: Find show tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purple City Music Festival (@purplecityfest)

What: Purple City Music Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue music experience showcasing incredible local and international talent. From psych-rock and electronic to avant-garde and folk, this festival is where you will discover new and upcoming artists.

Where: Multiple venues downtown

When: August 25 to 27

Cost: Wristbands start at $125, or individual show tickets vary; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Pride Festival (@edmontonpridefest)

What: Celebrate Pride in August with the Edmonton Pride Festival! Don’t miss the chance to witness Alberta’s first 2-Spirit Powwow, then step back in time at Y2K @ Churchill, featuring a 90s-themed dance party with the legendary PROZZAK. It’ll be a blast just outside Edmonton City Hall!

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: August 18 to 26

Cost: Varies

What: Bastid’s BBQ, an all-evening event filled with BBQ, shows, and dancing, is returning to Edmonton this month. This one-day BBQ fest will feature non-stop music designed to dance to the entire time while enjoying the delicious BBQ cooked right on the spot.

Where: Home and Away – 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

When: Saturday, August 26 from 3 to 10 pm

Cost: $28.42 to $33.99; buy tickets here

What: Film lovers rejoice! Canadian movie theatres like Cineplex have a special deal for you this weekend. In celebration of National Cinema Day, participating theatres across the country will be offering $4 movie tickets. You can do the Barbenheimer double feature for just $8 altogether. It’s only available on Sunday, August 27, so make sure to take advantage of it!

When: Sunday, August 27

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)



What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s the perfect long weekend activity. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Fata (@wanderousaffair)

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wabamun Lake 🇨🇦 (@wabamunlake)

What: As we head into the final stretch of summer, take advantage of some gorgeous nearby lakes as something free and fun to do. Check out our roundup of some of the best nearby lakes and enjoy those sandy beaches and cool waters. It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend to do it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICE District (@icedistrict)

What: The Pride Cup ball hockey championship proudly supports diversity, equity and inclusion through sport. In addition to the three feature games, the event will feature a Drag Brunch, live entertainment, Oilers alumni, food, cold beverages, and more! There may even be some surprise guests from the current Oilers organization.

Where: ICE District Plaza

When: Sunday, August 27 (find a timeline here)

Cost: $38.22 for the Drag Brunch; admission to the games is free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Cree Resort & Casino (@rivercreeresort)

What: This fantastic night market experience is the third annual event at the River Cree, and it’s taking place this weekend. Presented by the Enoch Cree First Nation, this market showcased Indigenous and local artisans, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Where: River Cree Resort and Casino south parking lot

When: August 24 to 26 from 2 to 10 pm; Sunday, August 27 from noon to 5 pm

Cost: $5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: The Edmonton Elks finally have a win under their belt, and now they’re looking to repeat that success back at home against the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday. This is one game you won’t want to miss!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: August 27 at 5 pm

Cost: Start at $21; tickets here

You might also like: Super popular night market returns to Edmonton this weekend

Edmonton's getting a bunch of new murals and there's a party to celebrate

7 cheap ideas to have fun on a budget in Canada

What: RE/MAX Field will be transformed into an incredible site for the 2023 Edmonton Blues Festival and beyond. Don’t be the one singing the blues and get your tickets now! Catch Colin James, Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-a-Whirld Band, Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues Band, Veronica Lewis, and more at this fantastic music festival.

Where: RE/MAX Field – 10233 96th Avenue, Edmonton

When: August 25 to 27

Cost: Weekend passes and single-day tickets are available here

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its eighth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.

When: August 25 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here